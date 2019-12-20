Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock analysts at Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.26.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,353.67. 77,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,364.33. The firm has a market cap of $932.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

