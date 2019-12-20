CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00011675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and Binance. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 420% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $22,932.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005457 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,379,061 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

