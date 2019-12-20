Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.02. 11,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,800. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

