Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.05 None Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE RQI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.57. 3,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

