CoinUs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,571.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $436,337.00 and approximately $6,571.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

999 (999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048210 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9,563.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003805 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

