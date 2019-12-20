ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $320.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,724,507,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,683,465,338 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

