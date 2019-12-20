CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Down 10.2% This Week

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One CommerceBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Mercatox. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CommerceBlock Token Profile

CommerceBlock’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com.

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

