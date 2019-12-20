Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCU. ValuEngine raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

