Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. Seaport Global Securities cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

