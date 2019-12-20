Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

