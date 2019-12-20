Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -4.67

News stories about Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) have trended extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Concurrent Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CNC stock remained flat at $GBX 74 ($0.97) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.98. Concurrent Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of $53.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £17,550 ($23,086.03).

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.