Consensus (SEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. In the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060154 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086650 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.39 or 0.99847534 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

