ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0029 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $200,543.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007679 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001620 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000517 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

