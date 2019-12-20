Contentos (COS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.05 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $6.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.06704066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,424,884 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

