Contrasting CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Telekom Austria pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and CHORUS LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.24 billion 1.01 $287.33 million $0.85 18.79 CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.51 $60.74 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telekom Austria and CHORUS LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00 CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 6.99% 12.58% 3.95% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telekom Austria beats CHORUS LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.