Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 207,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.