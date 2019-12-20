Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

PBA opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 102.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,132,000 after buying an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,068 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 765,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $24,397,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.