Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Corteva news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

