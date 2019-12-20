CoTrader One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,316.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $324,815.00 and $49,316.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.76 or 0.06611574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

