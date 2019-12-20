COVA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $784,764.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last week, COVA has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $541,330.00 and approximately $784,764.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

