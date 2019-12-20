CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $195,214.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00603659 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000770 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

