Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Natera has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,519,463.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $129,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,424.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,450. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,567,000 after buying an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 199.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.