Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Cray alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cray by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cray by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Cray in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cray in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cray stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cray has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.