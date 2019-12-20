CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $128,572.00 and approximately $21,532.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066604 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

