CREDIT Reaches One Day Volume of $7,174.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $128,241.00 and approximately $7,174.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066428 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

