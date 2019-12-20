Creditbit (CRB) Price Tops $0.0006

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $9,741.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00603839 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

