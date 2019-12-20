Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.20.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. TD Securities cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

CR stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

