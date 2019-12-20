CROAT Hits Market Cap of $79,765.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $79,765.00 and $159.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,598,655 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

