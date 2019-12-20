Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) received a C$12.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.22.

CRON traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$9.26. 457,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$32.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

