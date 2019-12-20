CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $29,278.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007610 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.