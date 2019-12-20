Crown Price Tops $0.0378 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Crown has a market cap of $894,512.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,657,647 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX, Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

