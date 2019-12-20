Cryptaur (CPT) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.93 million and $8,893.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

