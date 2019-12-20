Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.0342 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Bittrex, Bithumb and DDEX. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $425.42 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,455,707,763 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Huobi Korea, Upbit, GOPAX, BigONE, BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi Global, Bithumb Global, CPDAX, OKEx, DDEX, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Indodax, Fatbtc, KuCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, OceanEx, Bittrex, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

