Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $512,601.00 and $253.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00797618 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000904 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,378,972 coins and its circulating supply is 2,210,306 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.