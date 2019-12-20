CRYPTO20 Reaches Market Cap of $16.17 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $16.17 million and $5,959.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005545 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,807 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

