CryptoCarbon (CCRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,463.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $124,706.00 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.