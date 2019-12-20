Cryptocean (CRON) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $47,519.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

