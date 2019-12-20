CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Tops $10.29 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $760.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00014229 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

