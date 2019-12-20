Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $84,640.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and $84,640.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

