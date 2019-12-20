CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $24,734.00 and $3.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 289,216,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,633,629 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.