Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.26.

Cummins stock opened at $180.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cummins by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

