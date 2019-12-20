Curecoin (CURE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $881,972.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $881,972.00 and $2,780.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,350,893 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

