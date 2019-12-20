CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 285.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $11,424.00 and $111.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

