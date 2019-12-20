CVCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,121.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $497,621.00 and $15,121.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.