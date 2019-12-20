CyberMiles Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $2.42 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Cobinhood and Huobi. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00555729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087286 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, IDCM, DragonEX, Koinex, Cobinhood, Binance, Bibox, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Zebpay, Huobi, LBank, IDEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.