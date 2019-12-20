CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. CyberVein has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $10,665.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

