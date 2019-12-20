CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Svb Leerink cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,900 shares in the company, valued at $618,807. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 493,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 401,778 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.