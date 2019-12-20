Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $233.78 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.45 or 0.00602946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, WazirX, Coinrail and Kucoin. Dash has a total market capitalization of $400.66 million and approximately $233.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,220,678 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, C-Patex, ABCC, Koineks, Iquant, WazirX, Coinbe, Indodax, Braziliex, Exmo, Negocie Coins, WEX, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Exrates, Kucoin, ACX, BitFlip, Coinroom, Bitfinex, BitBay, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Binance, Kuna, Ovis, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Tidex, Bitsane, Coinsquare, Tux Exchange, Coinsuper, xBTCe, LBank, Crex24, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Bibox, ZB.COM, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bithumb, C2CX, HBUS, Mercatox, CoinEx, Liqui, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinhub, Kraken, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Bisq, Bitinka, BiteBTC, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, LocalTrade, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, C-CEX, COSS, Bleutrade and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

