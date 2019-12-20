DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.26 million and $6,730.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.06704066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

