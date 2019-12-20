Data Transaction Token Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Data Transaction Token has a market capitalization of $100,128.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitinka, IDEX, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

